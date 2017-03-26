Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu, which opened to a superb response on Friday (March 24), showed a steep decline in its collection at the worldwide box office on Saturday (March 25).

The Dolly-directed action drama was released in 1500+ screens across the globe on Friday and it had good advancing booking. Katamarayudu made its debut with fantastic response everywhere and collected approximately Rs 39.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie earned Rs 27.60 crore for its global distributors on its opening day.

But the Kalyan and Shruti Haasan-starrer received a mixed response from the critics and audience and the word-of-mouth took a toll on its business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) on Saturday. Compared to its opening day collection, Katamarayudu witnessed over 75 per cent drop on Saturday. This was also due to lesser number of shows than the first day, which also had benefit shows in the wee hours.

As per early estimates, Katamarayudu has collected approximately Rs 7.46 crore at the AP/T box office on Saturday. Its 2-day gross total has reached Rs 35.56 crore gross in these states. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 5.92 crore for the AP/T distributors, which total share has reached Rs 28.19 crore in 2 days.

Here are the estimated area-wise earnings of Katamarayudu and they may not match with official figures. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.

Area Day 1 Day 2 Total Nizam 4.12 1.87 5.99 Ceded 2.85 0.97 3.82 Vizag 3.01 0.77 3.78 G East 3.56 1.04 4.60 G West 2.91 0.22 3.13 Krishna 1.52 0.42 1.94 Guntur 2.97 0.92 3.89 Nellore 1.33 0.13 1.46 AP/T Total 22.27 5.92 28.19

The Sharrath Marar-produced movie has also seen drop in its business in Chennai, Karnataka and other parts of India and international markets on Saturday. However, the second day's collections are much better than its business in the Telugu-speaking states. The Saturday numbers of Katamarayudu are still being compiled in these areas. Stay locked to this page to get the updates.