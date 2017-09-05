What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear "Kashmir youth"? These days it is most likely an angry crowd of youngsters pelting stones at security forces.

The reason for that stereotype is because most pictures that come out of Valley are youth hurling stones on the police and the Army.

In complete contrast, a group of Kashmiri youngsters actually helped soldiers who met with an accident when their vehicle skidded off the road in Budgam district on Sunday.

The video of this act of kindness has gone viral on social media, with many showering praises on the Good Samaritans and referring to their actions as true spirit of "Kashmiriyat."

The video shows an overturned Army vehicle and a few Kashmiri youngsters helping the security personnel back on their feet. They are then seen providing water and first aid to the victims.

"The Chinar Corps Cdr, Lt Gen JS Sandhu has thanked the locals for this gesture. It is a true indicator of Kashmiriyat and Insaniyat where people help each other. This will go a long way in strengthening the bond of friendship between the awaam (common man) and the jawan (soldiers)," ToI quoted Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia as saying.

According to eyewitnesses, when the Army personnel met with an accident, residents of the Check-e-Pahroo village immediately rushed to the spot.

Congress leader Salman Nizami wrote on Twitter: "Kashmiri Muslims offer water, help to the injured Army Jawans after the vehicle they were travelling skid off the road. This is Kashmiriyat! [sic]"

Rabya Noor, member of Jammu & Kashmir State Women's Development Corporation, tweeted: "The spirit of Kashmiriyat & humanity! Kashmiris helping Army personnel who met with an accident shows that we have not forgotten that we belong to each other [sic]."