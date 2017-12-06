Bollywood filmmakers seem to be looking at different avenues, trying to put real sports life stories into reel. The success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mary Kom, Dangal and others are inspiring big names in the industry to bring such inspiring movies to theatres.

The biopic of India badminton star, Saina Nehwal, who will be played by Shraddha Kapoor, is also on the cards.

And now, it seems, there is another inspiring story from Jammu and Kashmir about a girl, Afshan Ashiq, reported PTI.

This story is completely different from the likes of Dhoni's, who is a well-known figure internationally. The same cannot be said for Ashiq, who used to throw stones at policemen in Srinagar. Now, the tables have turned for Ashiq and he has become a captain of the state women's football team. Her life has changed for the good now.

The 22-member football team of J&K led by Ashiq met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who has taken up the initiative to improve the infrastructure in the region.

"When we told the home minister that Jammu and Kashmir lacks sports infrastructure, he immediately called up the Chief Minister (Mehbooba Mufti) and requested her to do the needful to help us," Ashiq said.

"The minister also told us that Rs. 100 crore had already been sanctioned (under the Prime Minister's special package) for the state."

If the young residents of the state can keep themselves away from terrorism and other unlawful activities, it would be a huge victory for the government as well.