Popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling the Television Rating Points (TRPs) and is one of viewers' favourite shows. The strong content and amazing performances by the cast have made the show a success.

It has been running for almost a decade now. While Hina Khan (Akshara) and Karan Mehra (Naitik) were the faces of the show for several years since its inception, it has been over a year that Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Moshin Khan (Kartik) took over as the lead pair and have successful managed to maintain the show's glory.

Hina Khan trolled with nasty comments for offering prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja [PHOTOS]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now set to achieve another milestone as it will complete 2500 episodes.

Mohsin took to Instagram to share his happiness with a caption that read: "The Acceptance... the appreciation... the love! #kaira Yeh rishta soon to complete 2500 episodes Mashallah !!! 3 cheers to the team"

Meanwhile, the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a romantic sequence with Kartik and Naira in the beautiful locales of Greece.

The Acceptance... the appreciation... the love! #kaira Yeh rishta soon to complete 2500 episodes Mashallah !!! 3 cheers to the team A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

The track is not of Kartik and Naira's honeymoon but Keerti (Mohena Kumari) and Naksh (Rishi Dev), who will enjoy a romantic trip. Kartik and Naira will be gatecrashing the second lead pair's honeymoon.