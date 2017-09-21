Stars of India's ICC Women's World Cup 2017 campaign, Veda Krishnamurthy and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, along with international cricketers Karuna Jain and Vanitha VR will be in action in Hubli on Saturday, September 23 ahead of the final of Karnataka Premier League 2017.

It will be the first ever women's KPL exhibition T20 initiated by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), with KSCA President's XI taking on KSCA Secretary's XI at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium.

Veda will captain President's XI, alongside Karuna, while Rakshitha Krishnappa will be her counterpart leading the Secretary's XI, with the likes of Vanitha and Rajeshwari bolstering her side. The rest of the two teams are made up of prominent prospects in Karnataka women's cricket.

The women's exhibition match will begin at 11am on Saturday, September 23.

Women's KPL in the future?

The match signifies the KSCA's commitment to supporting and promoting women's cricket, and given the success of the Indian team at the Women's World Cup, the time is now to help aid in the evolution of women's cricket.

To that end, the KSCA will consider organising a women's KPL alongside the men's tournament in the future, and Saturday's match will help the association assess the practicality of such a tournament.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KPL Governing Council Member & Official Spokesperson, KSCA, said: "The KSCA has always supported women's cricket, and it was felt that this was the right time to set a platform for the state's women cricketers to exhibit their talent. With Saturday's match, the KSCA will be the first association to showcase women's cricket in this format of the game at this level. In the coming years, we're looking into the possibility of conducting a women's KPL side-by-side with the men's tournament. We don't know yet whether this will lead to that. The KSCA will discuss the possibilities of inducting other international players of the country in the years to come."

Free entry for the match

The match conditions will be similar to that of any other T20 and will make for a significant treat ahead of the KPL 2017 final.

Entry for the match will be free – through Gate No. 3 and 4 of the stadium – and fans can see their stars showcasing their talent.

Teams

KSCA President's XI: Veda Krishnamurthy (capt), Karuna Jain, Akansha Kohli, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sahana Pawar, Pushpa Kiresur, Soymya M Gowda, Vrinda Dinesh, Chandu V, Shreyanka Patil, Adishree Chengappa, Simren Henry, Anagha Murali.

Coach: Mamatha Maben; Assistant coach: Lakshmi Hariharan; Trainer: Hithaishi Basavaraju

KSCA Secretary's XI: Rakshitha Krishnappa (capt), Divya Gnananand, Vanitha VR, Sanjana Batni, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vandana Mahajan, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Prathysha C, Debosmitha Dutta, Shubha Satish, Monica Patel, Aditi Rajesh, Shishira Gowda.

Coach: Kalpana Venkatachar; Assistant coach: Mala Sundareshan; Trainer: Hithaishi Basavaraju