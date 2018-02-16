9.30 am: Siddaramaiah is set to present his 13th budget at 10.30 am today.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Siddaramayya), who also holds the finance ministry, is set to present Karnataka State Budget 2018 on Friday, February 16. He will create a record, as it is going to be his 13th budget.

Siddaramaiah, 70, has presented five budgets as the Congress chief minister since 2013 and seven as deputy chief minister in the Congress-Janata Dal coalition government in 2005-07 and in the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) government in 1995-2000. He has done 12 budgets so far.

Kerala Congress chairman KM Mani (84) is one of the longest-serving legislators in the country and has completed half a century as MLA. He is the first Indian minister at the state level to have presented 13 budgets. Siddaramaiah is second, but he is doing it in a fewer number of years.

The term of the Congress-led government is going to end in May and this budget is expected to have a strong impact on the upcoming Assembly elections. Siddaramaiah is reportedly under tremendous pressure, as he needs to present a budget that would please voters from all sections of society. So he is said to be increasing the outlay of the budget.

Siddaramaiah, who has made a name for himself with his freebee-oriented budgets, has reportedly prepared a budget of Rs 2.20 lakh crore for 2018-19. He is said to have aimed to help everyone to pave way for the victory in the upcoming poll. He is said to be introducing new schemes, besides continuing existing "Bhagya" schemes. He is set to announce liberal incentives to various sections of voters.

The chief minister is said to be adding a new freebie called the "Vasthra Bhagya" scheme, through which the government will distribute a pair of dhoti and saree to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families once a year. He is set to waive the loans of farmers. He is also likely to increase the incentive for inter-caste marriages within SC/ST communities.

However, the government has failed to get the expected amount of revenues from the tax in the current financial year, which is going to be challenging for Siddaramaiah, who might find it difficult to mobilize resources to implement the proposals made in the budget.

But his aim is to make it a populist budget to reap electoral dividends in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He is said to be trying his best.