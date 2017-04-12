Children's film Jeer Jimbe and BM Giriraj's Amaravathi walked away with major honours at the Karnataka State Awards for 2016, which was announced by the government on the evening of Tuesday, April 11.
Amaravathi and Jeer Jimbe have won three and four awards, respectively at the Karnataka State Awards 2016. Commercial movies like Mungaaru Male 2 and Beautiful Manasugalu bagged two awards each. Kirik Party, which swept major awards at SIIMA recently, has been declared Popular Entertaining Film.
The highlights of the Awards
The jury preferred to honour the movies that dealt with social issues.
120 movies were submitted for the awards.
Tulu movie Madipu, which was Best Feature Film in Kannada at 64th National Awards, was honoured with Best Karnataka Regional Film Award.
Below, we bring to you the complete list of winners:.
First Best Film: Amaravathi
Second Best Film: Railway Children
Third Best Film: Antarjala
Social Concern Film: Mudla Seemeyalli
Popular Entertaining Film: Kirik Party
Best Children's Film: Jeer Jimbe
Best Debutant Director: D Satyaprakash for Rama Rama Re
Best Regional Film: Madipu (Tulu)
Best Actor (male): Achyuth Kumar for Amaravathi
Best Actor (female): Sruthi Hariharan for Beautiful Manasugalu
Best Supporting Actor (male): Naveen D Padil for Kudla Cafe (Tulu)
Best Supporting Actor (female): Akshata Pandavpura for Palata
Best Story: Nandita Yadav for Raju Yedegebidda Akshara
Best Screenplay: Arvind Shastry for Kahi
Best Dialogue: BM Giriraj for Amaravathi
Best Cinematography: Shekar Chandra for Mungaru Male 2
Best Music Director: Charan Raj for Jeer Jimbe
Best Editing: C Ravichandran for Mummy
Best Child Actor (male): Master Manohar for Railway Children
Best Child Actor (female): Baby Sirivanalli for Jeer Jimbe and Baby Revathy for Beti
Best Art Director: Shashidhar Adappa for Uppina Kagada
Best Lyricist: Karthik Saragur for Jeer Jimbe
Best Playback Singer (male): Vijay Prakash for Beautiful Manasugalu
Best Playback Singer (female): Sangeeta Ravindranath for Jalwa
Special Jury Award
Best Costume: Chinmayee for Santheyalli Nintha Kabira
Best Production Controller: KV Manjaiah for Mungaru Male 2