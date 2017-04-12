Children's film Jeer Jimbe and BM Giriraj's Amaravathi walked away with major honours at the Karnataka State Awards for 2016, which was announced by the government on the evening of Tuesday, April 11.

Amaravathi and Jeer Jimbe have won three and four awards, respectively at the Karnataka State Awards 2016. Commercial movies like Mungaaru Male 2 and Beautiful Manasugalu bagged two awards each. Kirik Party, which swept major awards at SIIMA recently, has been declared Popular Entertaining Film.

The highlights of the Awards

The jury preferred to honour the movies that dealt with social issues.

120 movies were submitted for the awards.

Tulu movie Madipu, which was Best Feature Film in Kannada at 64th National Awards, was honoured with Best Karnataka Regional Film Award.

Below, we bring to you the complete list of winners:.

First Best Film: Amaravathi

Second Best Film: Railway Children

Third Best Film: Antarjala

Social Concern Film: Mudla Seemeyalli

Popular Entertaining Film: Kirik Party

Best Children's Film: Jeer Jimbe

Best Debutant Director: D Satyaprakash for Rama Rama Re

Best Regional Film: Madipu (Tulu)

Best Actor (male): Achyuth Kumar for Amaravathi

Best Actor (female): Sruthi Hariharan for Beautiful Manasugalu

Best Supporting Actor (male): Naveen D Padil for Kudla Cafe (Tulu)

Best Supporting Actor (female): Akshata Pandavpura for Palata

Best Story: Nandita Yadav for Raju Yedegebidda Akshara

Best Screenplay: Arvind Shastry for Kahi

Best Dialogue: BM Giriraj for Amaravathi

Best Cinematography: Shekar Chandra for Mungaru Male 2

Best Music Director: Charan Raj for Jeer Jimbe

Best Editing: C Ravichandran for Mummy

Best Child Actor (male): Master Manohar for Railway Children

Best Child Actor (female): Baby Sirivanalli for Jeer Jimbe and Baby Revathy for Beti

Best Art Director: Shashidhar Adappa for Uppina Kagada

Best Lyricist: Karthik Saragur for Jeer Jimbe

Best Playback Singer (male): Vijay Prakash for Beautiful Manasugalu

Best Playback Singer (female): Sangeeta Ravindranath for Jalwa

Special Jury Award

Best Costume: Chinmayee for Santheyalli Nintha Kabira

Best Production Controller: KV Manjaiah for Mungaru Male 2