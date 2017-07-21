Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka is expected to announce the results of PUC II (pre-university course) or Class 12 supplementary examination 2017 next week.

A section of the media had earlier reported that the Karnataka II PUC supplementary exam results 2017 would be declared this weekend, on July 22, but Hindustan Times has claimed that it would happen either on July 26 or July 27.

However, the Department of Pre-University Education is yet to officially announce the exact date for the declaration of Karnataka Class 12 supplementary examination 2017 results. Candidates, who had taken the supplementary exam, can check their results and marks by logging into results.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, or karresults.nic.in when the results are declared.

All one has to do to access the results is by providing their roll numbers and date of birth in the required space on the aforementioned websites.

The DPUE conducted II PUC examibation in Karnataka state from March 9 to March 27 this year. of the total 6,79,061 students who appeared for the exam this year, only 52.38 percent passed when the resuls were declared on May 11.

Girls secured 60.28 pass percentage compared to 44.74 percent for the boys.