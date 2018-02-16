The Supreme Court on Friday delivered its final verdict on the decades-long Cauvery water issue. Karnataka will get an additional 14.75 tmc of water, while Tamil Nadu will get 177.2 tmc instead of 192 tmc.

Though Tamil Nadu has said that the verdict has "disappointed" them, the SC's decision which will now remain in force for 15 years has got immense relief to residents of Karnataka.

International Business Times India reached out to a few locals to know their opinion on the top court's ruling.

"Finally after a long time, Karnataka has got justice. So, people are happy here," said Shekhar Hooli, a media professional.

"The SC has given a verdict keeping in consideration the rising need of drinking water and industrial requirements in Bengaluru. Hopefully, the water issues in both the states will be addressed," Meera, an accountant in a Bengaluru-based company added.

A few people are of the opinion that the verdict will also impact the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled in April.

"In the last 10 years, this is the only positive thing that has happened in Karnataka. This will definitely have an impact as it had come at a time when Karnataka is about to go into polls," said Prakash Upadhyaya, another media professional.