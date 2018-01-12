Pro-Kannada outfits have called for Karnataka Bandh on January 25 over Mahadayi water sharing with Goa. They are also planning to organise a rally on January 28.

Vatal Nagaraj, leader of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha (KCVP), a pro-Kannada outfit, said that around 2,000 groups are backing them for on this bandh call, Hindustan Times reported.

According to Nagaraj, the groups will also speak to government officers, lorry owners, fuel service stations, education institutions and request them to cooperate with them. He also said that the Kannada film industry is supporting the bandh.

