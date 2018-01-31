Here is good news for the state government employees in Karnataka, who are waiting for 6th pay commission. The committee headed by former IAS officer MR Srinivasa Murthy has recommended 30 percent hike in salary.

The state government employees have been fighting for sixth pay commission for quite some time now. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had set up the committee to decide on the hike in their salary in June 2017. MR Srinivasa Murthy's team has finally submitted its recommendations to the government at 10.30 am on January 31.

The committee has made several recommendations and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to announce the hike in the salary of state government employees in the upcoming budget session.

Here are some of its major recommendations:

1. In its report submitted to the government, the committee has recommended 30 percent hike in the salary of around 5.20 lakh employees. This hike will also be applicable for 73,000 non-teaching staff in aided educational institutions, degree colleges and universities.

2 The committee has recommended 30 percent hike in the pension of retired employees from both state government and aided institutions with a retrospective effect from July 1, 2017. This recommendation will benefit 5.73 lakh pensioners and their families.

3 Once the recommendations are accepted, the minimum salary will be Rs 17,000 and maximum salary will be Rs 1,50,600 and other allowances. Pensioners will get a minimum of Rs 8,500 and maximum of Rs 75,300 along with dearness allowances. The maximum salary of pensioners' families will be Rs 45,180 along with dearness allowances.

The panel also recommended that the salary changes be made effective from April 1, 2017, which means arrears for government employess, as well as payment of Rs 10 lakh to state government employees upon their retirement or death — whichever comes first.