A Hyderabad court has cancelled the anticipatory bail of Bollywood producer Karim Morani, who was booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman. The court has now directed Morani to surrender on or before March 22.

The victim had told the Hyderabad police that she met Morani to help her get a break in Bollywood and he had raped her at a film studio in Mumbai in 2015. A case was filed under IPC section 376 for rape, 417 for cheating, 342 for wrongful confinement and 506 for criminal intimidation. However, Morani had secured an anticipatory bail from a local court, but the Hyderabad police filed a petition in court seeking the cancellation of his anticipatory bail.

"After the court granted him anticipatory bail, we opposed and filed bail cancellation application and produced evidence in the court. The court, while upholding the arguments of the prosecution, cancelled Morani's anticipatory bail and directed him to surrender before police on or before March 22," J Narender Goud, inspector, Hayathnagar police station, Hyderabad, told PTI.

In an interview with India Today, the victim said that Morani drugged her and raped her repeatedly.

"He repeatedly drugged and raped me. He threatened to shoot me and blackmailed me with nude pictures of mine which he had clicked. I didn't know what to do and could not believe it was happening to me. I was close to his daughter. One day Karim called me up and told me he wanted to celebrate after completing the shoot of a song in Dilwale. He came home with a bottle of wine. I remember having two sips, after that I got up the next morning with pain in my lower abdomen," she told the daily.

Back in 2011, Morani, who had produced films like Chennai Express, Ra.One, Happy New Year, Dum among others, was named in the infamous 2G spectrum scam.