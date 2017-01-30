Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema has been offered to Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez grew frustrated with the striker's inconsistent performance this season.

Benzema has been one of Real Madrid's most lethal strikers in the last few years but ever since his legal issue came to light, he has not been the same player. Benzema, who had scored 28 goals last season, has managed only 12 so far this season and seen his game time reduce.

With Benzema not performing, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has opted to play Cristiano Ronaldo in his position and with the latter scoring at least one goal per game, things will certainly look more challenging for the Frenchman.

Benzema did have a chance to stake his claim in their recent Copa del Ray match against Celta Vigo but he failed as Real Madrid ended up drawing the match and got eliminated from the tournament and in Madrid's recent 3-0 win against Real Sociedad, the striker was booed off the pitch and now Perez is determined to sell the striker before he turns 30.

It's not clear if they are going to let him go in the current January transfer window or wait till the summer but Perez wants to offload the striker soon.

Karim Benzema has been linked to Arsenal for a really long time in recent years but it's not sure if Arsenal will be willing to sign him. With Danny Welbeck back from injury and in form and Olivier Giroud, too, among the goals, the only possibility of Benzema joining Arsenal would be in the summer if Alexis Sanchez or any of Arsenals top strikers were to leave.

Chelsea might be a good destination for Benzema and with Antonio Conte still unconvinced about the abilities of Michy Batshuayi, they might be willing to sign him however, Benzema would obviously want a lot of first team football and if he has to warm the bench and play back up to Diego Costa he might consider his options further.

With Real Madrid willing to let Benzema go, Paris Saint-Germain have also shown an interest in signing the Frenchman and if a lot more potential suitors come in, his transfer fee might go up.