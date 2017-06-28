Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are set to appear together on the silver screen for the third time in Aanand L Rai's next movie. The interesting part is Anushka was not the first choice for the role, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan.

We have last seen Kareena and Shah Rukh together in Ra.One (2011) and it would have been amazing if they would have reunited for this movie. Unfortunately, Bebo turned down the offer and cited date issues.

"The filmmaker offered the role to Kareena, but her dates were clashing with Veerey Di Wedding. Also, she did not want to start shooting immediately post motherhood as she wanted to lose all the weight that she had gained. That's how Rai approached Anushka for the role and she was on board," a source told DNA.

Is this the real reason or Kareena didn't want to share screen space with brother Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif? Yes people! Katrina is the second actress who will be seen with SRK and Anushka in Aanand L Rai's flick.

Kareena used to be fond of Katrina when she was dating Ranbir, but after their break-up, Bebo avoids talking about her in public. But, now it looks like things are getting calmer between these two actresses. They were recently spotted partying together at Manish Malhotra's bash.

While Bebo came overdressed, Kat was in her casual look. Don't believe us? Take a look at these pictures.