The Kapoor sisters – Kareena and Karisma – have been in news for their twinning outfits. Now, these two divas will appear on-screen and Karisma gives a glimpse of it.

Isn't it exciting? Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have always won hearts with their style and fashion. These two sisters are best buddies and their pictures are the proof.

Karisma shared two Instagram posts which confirmed that Bebo and Lolo are coming together for a project. But what is it?

So, these two will be seen in a commercial together. Karisma mentioned about the brand shoot with sister Kareena in her Insta post. She shared their photos, in which they looked breathtaking.

One post read: "Awesome day shooting with the sis #somethingspecial #comingsoon #brandshoot." Second one read: "Fun day at work #sistersforever#loveyou."

Later, they were seen twinning again with mother Babita and Karisma's kids Sameira and Kiaan. Bebo and Lolo wore black tops and happily posed for the camera.

A few days ago, the sisters were twinning at Soha Ali Khan's baby shower as well. They were seen in the star embroidered jacket from celebrity blogger Julie Sariñana's Sincerely Jules clothing line.

While Kareena paired hers with red Converse and her Hermès Jypsiere, Karisma picked white ones and her black Saint Laurent Du Jour bag.

Now, these two fashionistas will be seen together in a commercial. Take a look at the photos here:

Awesome day shooting with the sis ???#somethingspecial#comingsoon??#brandshoot A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Fun day at work ?#sistersforever?#loveyou A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

precious family squad ?‍?‍?‍?❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:12am PDT