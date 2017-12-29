Perfect family picture - yes, that's what the recent viral picture defines. Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan took off to Switzerland to ring in the New Year a few days back. And here's the first picture of the family from their vacation.

Taimur is seen enjoying his first experience with snow sitting on a snow sledge. How adorable and cute is that little boy?

A post shared by entertainment ka baap (@filmyposter1) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

Meanwhile, Vogue Magazine has released Kareena Kapoor's latest cover photo and we can't get over the fact that Kareena looks sexy as ever. This cover was shot in Amanpuri when the actress was shooting for Veere Di Wedding.

Talking to the magazine about her size zero, "I don't know how the size-zero thing started—but I was only 27 and I wanted to do it for a role. It looked amazing, but that was then. I've been in the business for a long time since, and I'm more mature—now, it's about being fit. I'm definitely comfortable in my skin right now."

Kareena who had put on 20 kgs during pregnancy says: "I've never been fat, but I'm a Punjabi girl—I like my food. I ate well when I was pregnant—sometimes too well. I'd put away six parathas, and eat white butter. But I avoided all processed foods and kept myself super active. Two months after Taimur was born, I started working out, first with light workouts, then to cardio, yoga and Pilates a few times a week."

Coming back to Taimur, India's most love child celebrated his first birthday on December 20, at Pataudi Palace with close family and friends. The pictures posted by Karisma Kapoor and other fan clubs were too adorable to handle. Post that, the kid was seen taking his first steps at Kapoor's Christmas Lunch at Shashi Kapoor's residence.