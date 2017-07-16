Though Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan apparently looks up to Kareena Kapoor Khan as a role model, Bebo is too busy to guide the star kid.

Sara is all set to make her debut in the movie titled Kedarnath. However, when asked about how Kareena is helping Sara with the preparation, the actress said she is busy in her life. "I am not a teacher. I am busy in my life. She has it in her genes. With her beauty and talent she will rock it," Bollywoodlife quoted Kareena as saying.

Earlier, Saif had said how Sara considers Kareena to be a role model. "She would look upto her for different reasons. The other day she and some of her friends had come over and they were looking at Kareena and I am certain they all want to emulate her and be a diva," Saif was quoted as saying earlier by a daily.

However, as per Kareena's words, she is not helping Sara in her pursuit. So, is the gorgeous actress not interested in Sara's debut or she is just too confident Sara can pull it off on her own? Tell us in comments below.

Meanwhile, rumours suggested differences between Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput over the birthday celebrations of their newborns. Mira had planned to celebrate her baby Misha's first birthday with a theme party arranged by Peppa Pig.

After knowing this, Kareena reportedly wanted a similar theme party for her son Taimur Ali Khan leading to a minor spat. While Misha's big day is on August 26, Taimur's birthday is on December 20.