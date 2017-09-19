Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Veere Di Wedding has been in news for several months now mostly because it marks the comeback of the gorgeous actress to silver screen post embracing motherhood.

It was only recently that the cast also comprising of Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania along with director Rhea Kapoor started shooting for the film in Delhi.

The first sequence is a dance number and a picture from the rehearsals have surfaced online. In the photo, Kareena in a braided hairdo, is seen happily pouting for the cameras along with her team members.

Going by the image, it seems the team is having a great time shooting together. Choreographed by Feroz Khan, it is the first song of Veere Di Wedding.

Veere Di Wedding is the story of four girls who attend Kareena's wedding. The fun and problems they get involved in is what the movie is all about. Internet star Sumeet Vyas, who is widely popular for his role in web series Permanent Roommates, will romance Kareena in the film.

The Jab We Met actress has also shed a lot of weight that she had gained during her pregnancy and is now in her best shape.

Talking about being a working mother Kareena, in an interview with Vogue magazine, said, "I think it is amazing. After having a good day at work, I am waiting to see my son home. It's quality over quantity. Some can stay at home all day but the idea is to keep the focus going, whatever it is you are doing at the time. If you like what you do at work it's even better. Acting is my passion and if I go to work, I feel like a more enriched mother. Women multitask the best."