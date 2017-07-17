While Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are eagerly waiting to have a second baby after Misha, Kareena Kapoor Khan has no plans to embrace motherhood for the second time. It means Taimur will be the only child of Saif Ali Khan and Bebo.

The actress, at a recently held book launch on pregnancy, hinted that she would not try for a second child. "With everyone's help my pregnancy has just flown by. Now I think, why should I go through it once again," Kareena said.

Taimur is one of the popular star kids along with Misha, AbRam and other little celeb munchkins. Saif and Kareena's little son is media's favourite and he has not been shying away from the cameras.

In fact, his parents didn't hesitate to introduce him to the world the day he was born. At the book launch, Bebo talked about her seven-month-old who has become a poser for the shutterbugs.

"The culture today has changed, anywhere you go you're getting photographed. Taimur is as normal as anybody else, so why should he be treated otherwise?" Bebo said.

"It's absolutely okay, it's his journey, his life. And apart from that I think he is probably the most amazing and cutest child," she added.

The royal parents – Kareena and Saif – are making sure that their baby has all the luxuries. From Gucci baby sneakers to stroller worth Rs 30,000, Taimur has everything to keep him trendy.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and Taimur, who is their first child, was born in December 2016.

Watch Kareena at the book launch: