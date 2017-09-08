Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder but maintaining it lies in our hands to a great extent. The world is still waiting for the miracle potion that will give us bright and glowing skin but in reality, all we need is a proper skincare. Do you not often stare at Kareena Kapoor Khan's glowing skin and wonder the secret behind such flawless skin?

Well, they too follow simple skincare routine. Let's take a look at the skincare habits of our favourite Bollywood actresses:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone follows her skincare routine every day despite a busy schedule. When it comes to her skincare routine, she prefers natural products over anything. She likes to have a daily massage of baby oil or coconut oil and tries to keep herself hydrated by drinking eight glasses of water every day. She eats a perfect balanced diet of carbohydrates and proteins to keep her skin healthy and glowing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The secret of Kareena Kapoor Khan's flawless skin is not hidden in something extraordinary but very a normal skincare routine. The actress revealed her skincare habit to Vogue saying: "I don't rely on facials; for me the best home remedy is honey—it cleans and softens my skin. I apply a light layer [of honey] to my skin, massage it for a few minutes and then wash it off."

And when it comes to hair care she says: "On days when I'm not shooting, I just wash my hair and let it air-dry. To make sure it stays healthy, I massage my scalp and hair thoroughly with a good oil (a mixture of olive, castor and almond oils) at least once a month. I love getting haircuts but don't experiment much with colour."

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra swears by natural skincare products available in your kitchen. She told Vogue in a video that she loves ubtan (smooth paste of gram flour, a few drops of lemon juice and Greek yogurt) and uses it from a very young age. She revealed: "The ubtan was my mum's way of moisturizing, exfoliating my skin when I was 16. It really soothes—I've taught it to a lot of my friends."

She also reportedly follows a healthy eating and drinking habit by including lemon water, coconut water, and turmeric milk in her diet.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon revealed her skincare to Femina saying: "When I wake up in the morning I wash my face and then moisturise it. Since I am allergic to many sunscreens, I don't wear a lot of sunscreen and just protect my skin with a hat. I drink at least two to three litres of water every day. Since I believe in keeping myself healthy inside out, I do pilates and yoga which is really healthy for the skin."

Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani is Bollywood's new sensation and fans are already going gaga over her good looks. While talking about her glowing skin, she revealed her skincare regime to Times of India by saying: "I think diet plays an important role before any beauty and skincare regime. Taking care of what you eat and drinking lots of water throughout the day always come first."

She also mentioned: "I like using face masks, especially the ones that peel off. These ones are easy to use. And for an instant glow—I like to use Pond's BB cream."

Katrina Kaif

The flawless beauty of Katrina Kaif is to a great extent the result of using natural products and eating healthy. The Jagga Jasoos actress told Cosmopolitan: "I am a big fan of beauty oils and use them for my skin and hair. Every time I wash my hair, I always put in a leave-in product before styling. It's a habit I follow religiously, but I avoid anything that will weigh down my strands." She also eats a lot of veggies and drinks green tea to enhance her beauty.

Sonam Kapoor

The Neerja actress makes the heads turn with her beautiful looks and impeccable fashion sense. The style icon believes that for healthy skin right one needs to follow a routine. She revealed her beauty secret to Vogue saying: "I religiously follow the principle of 'cleansing-toning-moisturising'. I also swear by facials by Dr Rekha Sheth."

She starts her day with a glass of lukewarm water with honey and lime juice. She also reportedly uses a mixture of besan and milk to de-tan and occasionally multani mitti pack to tighten skin.