Bollywood actresses are not just looked upon for their acting skills, but also for their style statements. The outfits of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were a matter of much discussions this week.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan steals the show while partying with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Priyanka won over hearts with her Oscars' looks. From pre-bash to the main event to after party, PeeCee looked gorgeous in all her outfits. Also, the tinsel town was sparkling with Sara Ali Khan's chic look and Jhanvi Kapoor's wedding appearance.

Meanwhile, a few including Kareena, Deepika and Sonakshi were not at their sartorial best and thus, marked under the worst dressed actresses of this week. Take a look:

Deepika's Oscar outfit was too loud. She donned a multi-coloured Duro Olowu's dress, which looked more like a night dress. Also, her footwear didn't complement her dress. She posted the photos on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor, who is known for her fashion sense, disappointed us this week. She attended the launch of Sony BBC Earth in a royal powder blue gown with off-shoulder detailing. The Nikhil Thampi creation didn't enhance Bebo's gorgeous looks. The actress talked about her motherhood and slammed reports of her son Taimur's alleged nickname, Little John, during the event.

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:58am PST

Sonakshi Sinha is no stranger to fashion blunders and she pulled one this week. She couldn't carry off the black Nishka Lulla outfit. The skirt fell flat, while the crop top didn't match.

Black magic woman! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for creds) hair and makeup @niluu9999 and @sheetalfkhan ❤️ #sonastylefile #allblacksoswag A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:35am PST

Urvashi Rautela's look in Zara Umrigar's dress was all silver and glowing. It looked like she shot out of a 90's disco dance number. Tough luck Urvashi.