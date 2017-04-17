It seems Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to amaze her fans. The actress, who resumed work soon after delivering her son Taimur Ali Khan, has been an inspiration to many young women. Unlike most pregnant women, Kareena didn't shy away from making public appearances during her nine months of pregnancy and in fact flaunted it with elan.

The actress recently visited London that left her fans as well as media in a frenzy. However, it has now been revealed that Kareena was in London for work commitment. She has shot for a top UK magazine cover in Dubai after an elaborate discussion of the concept in London. The actress is the first Bollywood artiste to feature on the cover of the bridal magazine.

Some pictures from the shoot have surfaced online. In the photos, Kareena looks stunning as she dons different bridal outfits.

"The photo shoot took place on an 84-foot VIP luxury yacht. Kareena had five [costume] changes. Given that the theme was royal weddings and the regal bride, Bebo was a perfect selection," a source from the set told Mid-Day.

Pakistani designer Faraz Manan crafted the intricate suits for the actress, who in turn, arrived at the launch of his flagship store later in the evening, to extend her support. "Kareena wasn't there to walk for Manan, but to only extend her support as she had worn his outfits for the photo shoot. Bebo was probably his muse for the new line. She had also shot for him in January last year," another source told the daily.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veerey Di Wedding post her maternity break. The shooting of the film will commence soon.