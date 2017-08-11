Late actress Madhubala was one of the most beautiful divas in Bollywood and to etch her image in our minds, a wax statue of the actress has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. During the unveiling ceremony, the beauty queen's sister said that she wants Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Madhubala.

Madhur Brij, the younger sister of Madhubala, was asked which actress should play the lead in in the biopic of Madhubala if made. She said that all the actresses of today are very beautiful but she wants Kareena to play the late actress.

"There was a time when I wanted Madhuri Dixit to play the role of Madhubala in her biopic but now it has to be Kareena Kapoor Khan as she has the same naughtiness that Madhubala used to have and she is a beautiful actress too," Madhur said.

Madhubala's wax statue was unveiled on Thursday in Delhi in the newly built Madame Tussauds. The statue looks breathtaking and it will bring back memories of the late actress.

"Madhubala was very simple at home. She was elder but never bossy and she used to encourage all of us to come in films," Madhur said at the event

The actress was born in 1933 and ruled the industry with her acting skills and beauty between 1942 and 1962. Some of her acclaimed films were Mahal (1949), Amar (1954), Mr. & Mrs. '55 (1955), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Barsaat Ki Raat (1960).

Madhubala died on February 23, 1969, after a prolonged illness.

Take a look at her wax statue here:

What an iconic moment to have the wax statue of Legendary #Madhubala at @tussaudsdelhi!??? #MadhubalaAtTussaudsDelhi pic.twitter.com/QWF5tyR1QL — Syyed Krrish Aaftab (@SyyedAaftab) August 10, 2017

Do you think Kareena will be able to do justice to her role as Madhubala? Share your views in the comment section below.