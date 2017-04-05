Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to join work after giving birth to Taimur. She will be seen next in Sonam Kapoor's Veerey Di Wedding, but it looks like the actress doesn't have much hope from it.

According to the Times of India, Kareena has approached Aamir Khan to sign her in his film. Reports suggest that Bebo has constantly been meeting Aamir regarding this, and in fact, had a word with him during her pregnancy.

It has been said that Kareena is not hoping for a good response from Veerey Di Wedding and thus, to be on A-list, she wants to do a film with her 3 Idiots co-star. Will Aamir and Kareena reunite for a movie?

Kareena is currently looking for good projects and it is being said that she may appear in Karan Johar's movie soon. "Karan has approached her for one of his home productions. It's a romcom and two friends are talking the project over," a source told DNA.

Bebo was supposed to shoot Rhea Kapoor's Veerey Di Wedding last year, but her pregnancy postponed the shoot. Starring Sonam and Swara Bhaskar, Veerey Di Wedding will have Kareena as the main lead. But, now the actress is not showing much interest in the project and is looking to other good films. Well, it's good to have a back up.

Meanwhile, Bebo made headlines with her remarks on her motherhood. In an interview with Mumbai Times. She said: "What kind of a mother I am is something that will unfold with time. I will not scream from rooftops about experiencing motherhood or how much I love Taimur. There's always the pressure of being judged, no matter what you do. It's about how you deal with it."

"Every pregnancy and every mother's journey with her child during those nine months and afterwards is different. You can't draw parallels. No one out there really knows me or what I am feeling at a given time. How can anyone decide on my behalf whether I am supposed to feel depressed or if I can step out before 45 days? If I'm spoken about like that, what would it be like for other women?" she added.

