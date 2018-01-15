Karbonn Mobiles on Monday, January 15, launched its latest budget smartphone the Titanium Frames S7 in India. The new smartphone from the company is priced at Rs 6,999.

The budget smartphone sports a 5.5-inches Full HD IPS 2.5 curved glass screen with a resolution of 1080 pixels. Unlike the latest smartphones in the market, Titanium Frames S7 will not come with a 16:9 aspect ratio display.

As far as hardware is concerned, the smartphone is powered by a 1.45 GHz quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 128GB. The phone runs on Android Nougat 7.0.

As this is a budget phone, Karbonn kept the camera option normal and equipped the handset with, 13-megapixel front and rear camera along with the LED flashlight on both the sides. The smartphone also sports a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel and packs a 3000mAh battery.

The Titanium Frames S7 comes in three colour variants -- Black, Champagne and Red. The smartphone will be exclusively available at ShopClues.com.

The customers who are looking to chose Airtel network with the Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 is eligible to receive a cashback of Rs 2,000. But customers will only get the refund after making 36 continuous recharge of Rs 199. After 18 months, customer will get a cash refund of Rs 500, and Rs 1500 after 36 months.

The customers who are buying the smartphone with IndusInd Bank or Standard Chartered Bank Credit or Debit Cards will get a 10 percent discount on their purchase. Moreover, a customer making payments from MobiKwik will get SuperCash worth Rs 2,100.