Here's some good news for fans of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. Rumour has it that the real life television couple is expecting their first child after four years of marriage.

According to the Times of India, the couple recently visited a hospital in Malad, Mumbai, to enquire about the facilities at the hospital. The report also said that Nisha is about four months pregnant.

"Karan had come to enquire about the facilities in the hospital. Nisha was also with him and her baby bump was visible," a source told the Times of India. However, both the actors have not yet confirmed the news.

In the past one year, there had been several reports of Nisha's pregnancy. In October, rumour had it that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and Nisha are parents to a one-year-old baby. Later, Nisha issued statement clearing the air about her apparent pregnancy. "Over the past year, there have been a lot of rumours about my alleged pregnancy, Karan and I having a son. Now, I think it's time to put them to rest. Karan and I, currently do not have any children, and we will share our happiness with the world whenever we do," her statement read.

Meanwhile Karan, who participated in the ongoing controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10, was the first celebrity contestant to be evicted from the show. During his stay inside the house, Karan had set a great example for husbands when he fasted during Karva Chauth for wife Nisha.