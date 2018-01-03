Karan Johar is the best mentor in Bollywood, everyone can vouch for that. After launching Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar is all set to bring in Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in B-Town business.

Karan Johar who is producing newcomer Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak read the note on his show "Calling Karan" on 104.8 Ishq FM on Monday, read a statement.

"It's a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals... Dear Janhvi and Ishaan, you are going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year. You will face many firsts in 2018 from promotion to paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures. You are going to see it all," Karan wrote.

"Through all of this, I just want to remind you to not take yourself too seriously and absorb every new experience because these initial days will never come back again. Janhvi, Ishaan your best qualities are that you all are still students.

That you both really stand by your beliefs and the fact that you really don't take yourself as seriously as I sometimes think you should. I love the fact that you are still vulnerable and innocent, please hold onto that," he added.

Dhadak is a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan and is based on super hit Marathi film, Sairat. The makers released beautiful posters of the duo and very soon they became viral on the internet.