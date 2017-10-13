Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar won hearts with the movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he directed in 2016. Fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming flick and the latest buzz is that it may have Parineeti Chopra as the lead actress.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Karan will do another short film like he did in Bombay Talkies. The director will reportedly helm a 30-minute film for Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala's compilation of four shorts based on the theme of love and lust.

His short film is based on a sensuous love story about a woman longing for a lover. Parineeti will essay the character. Mirror further reported that a TV actor is said to be cast opposite the Golmaal Again actress.

Karan has done a similar work with the same team, four year ago. He had directed a short film for Ashi's debut production, Bombay Talkies, an anthology celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema. That one too had featured four short films by Karan, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

While fans would be excited to know that Karan is set to helm a short film with Parineeti, the filmmaker has rubbished the reports on Twitter saying: "Lots of speculation on my short film for #bombaytalkies ....I have yet to cast it and am only filming in November!"

However, Ashi had confirmed the reports to Mirror. She said: "All of them will be about different equations of love and lust."

"I can't say which short (film) I love the most since they are all my babies but it is great to enjoy the film in totality — like I Love New York or Paris Je'taime, where you enjoy some moments a lot more but you take home the film as a whole. That's the idea here as well."