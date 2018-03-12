Karan Johar who was in London with best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, returned to India and was left 'shattered'. Why, you may wonder?

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director who's always been fashion forward, wrote on Twitter: "Was about to land! Wore a new jacket! Product in hair! Big sun glasses were put on! New bag pack positioned for capture! And then....the worse thing happened!!!!! The paps were not there!!!!! Shattered! Will now repeat this look and pray!"

And guess what happened next? Karan Johar's tweet left actors Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz and Rajkummar Rao in splits.

Bahahahahahahaha I feel you ? — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) March 11, 2018

HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA karannnnn yaaaaaa ???? @karanjohar — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 11, 2018

I feel you sir ?? — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) March 11, 2018

hehehehe ????❤️? — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 11, 2018

Meanwhile, the trolls commented: "1st world problems, I get it." and the others blamed his 'new look' and his PR company who forgot to inform the paps that Karan Johar was arriving.

On the professional front, Karan Johar was last seen in one of the "worst" films of 2018 'Welcome To New York', which also featured Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh. He is also producing Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra and Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra's Kesari.