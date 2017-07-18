Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar has finally shared the first photo of his babies – Yash and Roohi-- on social media.

KJo shared a picture of his kids together, but it shows only their cute little hands, along with his own hand. Karan took to Instagram to share the photo, expressing how much he is missing them. "I miss my babies!!!! #roohiandyash," he captioned the adorable photo.

The film director has been away from his kids as he was busy with IIFA 2017, and looks like he cannot wait to be with the toddlers again. Earlier, Karan said he would share the photos of his babies soon, but was waiting for the right time.

Looks like the right time has finally come, and he may soon share a complete photo of his babies. Some time back, a picture had gone viral on social media, claiming to be of Yash and Roohi. Nevertheless, it was not confirmed if the photo was actually of his son and daughter. Check the first photo that Karan shared of his two babies:

I miss my babies!!!! #roohiandyash A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

Karan is very emotional about his babies, which is apparent by the statement he had given during a chat show. "When I held them for the first time, I don't think I can describe the feeling. I cannot explain what I felt. I just sat in the chair and held my daughter first, as she is a little more vulnerable medically. I didn't even realise there were tears rolling down my face. That feeling cannot be replaced by any other emotion," Karan had said. Karan's twins were born through surrogacy.