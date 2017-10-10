Karan Johar and Kajol's 25 years of friendship went for a toss as the latter chose to support her husband when Ajay Devgn accused the former of giving a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to Kamaal R Khan to praise Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which locked horns with Shivaay last year.

After their major fallout, KJo even went on to declare that his friendship with Kajol was over for good and to which he has dedicated an entire chapter in his memoir An Unsuitable Boy as well.

However, KJo, who was deeply affected by their torn relationship, has opened about the mess that had happened in the past in an attempt to put together the pieces of his broken friendship.

Karan Johar has recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's radio chat show #NoFilterNeha, where he spoke at length about how he still carries that regret of going public on his fallout with Kajol and wished that he should've left the matter for one-on-one discussions.

"I do feel that I did speak about many, many things and I said many, many things but now when I look back I'm going to say that whatever may have transpired, and everything that I said about our relationship, a lot of it I think that perhaps I reacted on impulse and put it out there and now when I look back, I'm like, maybe it was something that I should have kept to myself. I think there are certain relationships are so sacred that when you hurt from them or you hold on to that pain, you keep a lot of those feelings to yourself and leave it to one on one discussions," Karan Johar said.

"I've probably made the mistake of going public and that is something that is out there, it's archived and I can never take that away, and those feelings are what I did feel but maybe it should have been one on one. But having said that, the relationship is too strong in the past for me and for her not to have a 2.0 version of it," He added.

Here is the chapter where Karan Johar talked about his fallout with Kajol in his memoir in case you missed:

However, the gap between their messed up friendship began to shrink with the birth of KJo's twins Roohi and Yash earlier this year. In August, when Karan Johar shared the first picture of his twins on Instagram, fans were elated to see Kajol's name in the long list of people who liked the post.

But little did their fans know that Kajol was in fact the first person to see the said picture of KJo's twins before the latter chose to share the image on the social media platform. Here is how it had happened.

"So honestly, what happened was that when the babies were born, which no one knows, I sent the message to Kajol first. I sent her a message saying that you don't have to reply to this message but I really don't want you to be seeing these babies in a newspaper or online," Karan Johar narrated the incident.

"I want you to see what they look like and you don't need to reply but I woke up with a dream and I woke up with a heavy heart and I just felt the need to send you the images of my children and I sent them to her. And she replied instantly saying they look gorgeous and I hope they give you all the love that my children have given me. And that was it." he added.

In August, Karan Johar had posted an old picture where he shared the frame with Kajol and his dear friend Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "Lifetime bonds" which hinted at their patch-up.

Now, the Dharma Productions head is all up for a surprise where he will be treating his dear ones with the first ever public appearance of his twins at Taimur's first birthday celebration.

"Kareena and I have decided, it's Taimur's birthday party. He is two months older than them. Taimur was born in December. So his birthday party is where Yash and Roohi will make their debut appearance. Watch out Instagram! Because these three cuties are going to break the internet. I can't wait for that photograph," KJo revealed.

And even we can't wait for the day either.