Bollywood industry given its diverse audience spread across the country, has always given scope for actors and technicians to experiment with out-of-box ideas. Many from the film fraternity stepped out of their comfort zone and tried out new things.

Here are a few personalities who have gone out of their comfort zone to try something new and succeeded in their venture.

Karan Johar

Is there anything that he cannot do? A famous chat show host, a successful producer and actor. He is referred as the 'Unsuitable Boy' after launching his much-awaited autobiography.

He was applauded as a writer, but he isn't known to be someone who is monotonous with his work. When the year was just about to end, Karan Johar has managed to shock everyone by becoming an RJ.

His show 'Calling Karan' on Ishq 104.8 FM has now become a source of entertainment for all his friends. In the show he is heard to be giving relationship advice to his listeners and guiding them on the right path.

Konkana Sen Sharma

An actress always known for her versatility and power packed performances in movies like Lipstick under my Burkha, Page 3, and Life in a Metro, she took her passion for cinema to another level by donning the director's hat with an unconventional movie- Death in the Gunj.

The movie received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Konkana was also applauded for her filmmaking skill and the movie went on to win many awards.

Anu Malik

Anu Malik, the versatile musician who ruled the 90s era with his music and voice is still going strong in Bollywood. However, he seems to have taken on the role of RJ quite seriously.

After hosting BIG Radio Reel Countdown on 92.7 BIG FM, he is back on the radio station with a new show 'The 90's show with Anu Malik'. Looks like he loves to spread the charm of his voice and quirky anecdotes through different mediums and keep the audiences hooked.

RJ Malishka

The famous radio jockey has made a name for herself in the radio industry. She is every celebrity's favourite as they love her witty interviews.

She is all over the internet with her 'sonu song'. Last year, we saw her dancing in the famous show Jhalak Dikhla Ja. From a renowned RJ to dancing, her journey has been impressive.

From training Vidya Balan for her role in Lagey Raho Munna Bhai to debuting as an actor with Tumhari Sulu alongside Vidya Balan, she has come a long way.

Sonali Bendre

The stunning diva known for her stellar performances in the show biz industry has ruled the box office for several years.

There's more to her than just being an actor, she has always been a voracious reader. She has become an author by penning her thoughts on the modern parenting which was well received by the audience.

Taking her passion for reading forward, she now has started a book club on Facebook that encourages readers across the globe.