After rumours of a cold war between Kapil Sharma and Karan Johar had made the rounds, a new report further validated the conflict between the comedian and the film-maker.

Here's what Karan Johar replied when Twitterati asked Anurag Kashyap to sleep with him

Kapil had shot an episode of Koffee With Karan and it was supposed to be telecast in near future. However, latest reports said that Kapil's episode will not be telecast.

"I don't think there is any war between Karan and Kapil. But yes, we have decided to chuck the Kapil episode. Maybe it didn't turn out to be exciting," SpotboyE, quoted a source close to Star World as saying.

Although the source said that there is no war between the two stars, the decision not to telecast an already-shot episode of Kapil clearly hints that there is something true to the rumours. Earlier, it was reported that Karan was miffed with Kapil after the latter addressed him in a "disrespectful" manner, while hosting an award show.

Karan and Kapil were hosting the event together, and when Karan was supposed to hand over the stage to another host, Kapil made a comment that reportedly irked the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director. "You are my assistant and you may leave now," Kapil had told Karan on a funny note.

There were also rumours that Kapil's association with Sony TV did not go down well with Karan as the latter is personally little inclined towards Colors TV. Nevertheless, fans of Kapil will definitely be upset to know that the comedian will not be a part of Koffee With Karan season 5.