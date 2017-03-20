The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is expected to feature the host and his co-star, Sunil Grover, hinting about their rumoured fallout.

Kapil has already rubbished the reports that he physically assaulted Sunil on a flight while returning from Australia after a stage performance. The television show host, in a long Facebook post, said that he has a lot of respect for Sunil, who is senior to him. He also requested his fans not to believe everything that is written about them. Sunil has so far kept mum on the issue.

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw Vidya Balan making an appearance to promote her upcoming film, Begum Jaan. While interacting with the actress, Sunil aka Dr Mashoor Gulati made an entry by singing a hilarious song. Kapil responded by saying that people would break his face if he continued to sing in that voice. Sunil replied by asking if his face is a traffic signal for people to break, hinting at the rumoured assault.

It was said that on the flight, Kapil was in an inebriated state and walked up to Sunil's seat, hurling abuses at him. Sunil, however, chose to remain silent but things went out of hand when Kapil allegedly physically assaulted him.

In other news, Kapil recently introduced his ladylove, Bhavneeth Chatrath aka Ginni Chatrath, to the world and also revealed his plans to marry her.