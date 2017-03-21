The rumours of a fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's have now been confirmed as the latter took to Twitter to express how hurt he was over Kapil's actions and The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) host later apologised to him on social media. Will Sunil accept his apology and remain with the comedy show?

It was reported that Kapil, in a drunken state, had abused and beaten Sunil while the duo were travelling in a flight. The stand-up comedian had reportedly shamed Sunil by saying that he is nothing without the support of Kapil.

Eventually, Sunil shared a message on Twitter: "Bha ji!! Yes, you hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, if someone is correcting you, don't abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language in front of women who have nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just travelling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don't act like a 'God'. Take good care of yourself. Wish you a lot more success and fame".

The post clearly suggests that Sunil, who plays the character of Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show, is very upset with the incident, and it appears like he will not be part of Kapil's team anymore. Kapil later apologised to Sunil on Twitter saying, "Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset. love n regards always".

Though Kapil apologised, Sunil is not likely to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show again. Sunil was an integral part of the show, and a lot of people watch TKSS for Mashoor Gulati. Hence, if Sunil doesn't come back, Kapil will need someone with a good fan base to replace him. In that case, once arch rival, Krushna Abhishek could be Sunil's replacement.

Krushna had earlier said he would love to work with Kapil. "I want to work with him because he is a great standup comedian. I think he is a better standup comedian than all of us, as far as standup comedy is concerned. In acting, I could give tough competition, but I consider him number one in standup comedy. It would be wonderful to share stage with him someday. I would love to. Now I don't know what Kapil says," Krushna had told PTI.

Moreover, Krushna's show Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza has concluded some time back. So, will Kapil consider taking Krushna on board for The Kapil Sharma Show if Sunil cuts ties? Only time will tell.