The Kapil Sharma Show is struggling since Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar took the exit route. Kapil's failing health has also taken a toll on the show.

The return of Chandan Prabhakar and introduction of Bharti Singh to the show have not made a difference. In fact, The Kapil Sharma Show's TRP rating slipped to the 14th position from the top position (under non-fiction category).

The push came to a shove when Kapil had to cancel the shoot three times over his poor health. Kapil has allegedly slashed his fee by half due to poor ratings. Now, Sumona Chakravarti has opened up about how TRP pressure had a direct impact on his health.

Speaking about the same, Sumona told Pink Villa: "Yes his (Kapil's) health has not been very good and the name of the show is Kapil Sharma. Unfortunately, he is under a lot of pressure and that's fair enough. We all have our ups and downs in terms of health. It happens, sometimes you can't even afford to fall sick but the body does take a toll so it's okay, and not like he kept anyone waiting and everybody understands when someone is sick, it's genuine."

Meanwhile, Sunil, who has been focusing on guest appearances and stage shows, has increased his fee. Sunil used to charge Rs 7-8 lakhs per episode but now, the comedian has doubled his fees to Rs 13-14 lakhs per episode.