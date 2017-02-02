Baba Ramdev has turned out to be more profitable than Shah Rukh Khan for The Kapil Sharma Show. It has been reported that Baba Ramdev fetched better TRP rates than Shah Rukh.

Patanjali Ayurved in Pakistan? Why not, asks Baba Ramdev

Shah Rukh had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show on January 21 (Saturday) to promote his film Raees. It was a fun-filled episode with SRK and Kapil flaunting their incredible comic sense.

Baba Ramdev had also appeared on the show the next day on January 22 (Sunday) and it seems the viewers were more interested to watch the Yoga guru on the show than SRK. Shah Rukh's episode on The Kapil Sharma Show fetched around 6,488 impressions while, Baba Ramdev's episode garnered around 7,012 impressions, according to SpotboyE.

It has also been reported that Kapil and his team had been trying to get Baba Ramdev on the show for a long time. Looks like the Kapil's team also was aware of the popularity of the Yoga master.

The Kapil Sharma Show has become one of the most popular TV shows. Its popularity can be assessed by the fact that hardly any Bollywood celebrity misses a chance to appear on the show before their film releases. The comedy show has become an important promotional platform for the film-makers.