Kapil Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of his Bollywood movie Firangi, has been missing from both the small screen as well as media glare. However, there were recent reports that Kapil's girlfriend Ginni Chatrath would be travelling to Mumbai to spend Diwali with the actor-comedian.

Now, a SpotboyE report says that the two lovebirds packed their bags again and left Mumbai the very next day after Diwali. They made a last minute decision to head out to Ginni's hometown -- Amritsar.

The two left the hustle-bustle of Mumbai to spend some quality time together. Kapil's family too joined the duo in Amritsar and the two families had a great time together.

We wonder if they also discussed Kapil and Ginny's wedding, which was initially said to be solemnised by the year-end.

A few months ago, rumours had it that the two had parted ways and that the wedding was called off. The reason for the split was said to be a female member of The Kapil Sharma Show, who was rumoured to have been dating Kapil before the comedian-actor announced the love of his life to the world on Twitter.

A source close to Kapil had told DNA: "This team member has been working against Kapil's interests all the time. But he refuses to hear a word against her. He is so emotional that he won't accept that someone so close to him can betray him and work against his interests."

"When rumours linking Kapil to this team member — spread by the team member herself - gathered momentum, Kapil thwarted those rumours by announcing his marriage plans with Ginny. Now, even that is off. This team member makes sure to isolate Kapil and everyone who comes close to him," the source added.