The controversy surrounding Kapil Sharma and his equation with Sunil Grover and other co-stars of The Kapil Sharma Show, is getting intense day by day.

Kapil Sharma announced engagement to save his image after spat with Sunil Grover?

After Sunil, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar boycotted the show, atleast as of now, Kapil was forced to invite comedians Raju Shrivastav and Ahsaan Qureshi for an episode.

However, according to a SpotboyE report, Kapil was left in shock on Wednesday when he had no choice, but to cancel the shoot as no one turned up to shoot the episode, except for Kiku Sharda and Rochelle Rao.

Even some Bollywood celebs have expressed their reservations on promoting their film on the show after his unprofessional behaviour. Ironically, it was the same show that celebs always wanted to associate themselves to promote their films and get entertained at the same time.

To make matter worse, hundreds of fans of the show have been extending their support to Sunil and bashing Kapil for his bad behaviour. On Twitter, people have been reminding Kapil that his show is nothing without Sunil and have also been demanding to rechristen the comedy show as The Sunil Grover Show.

Considering these the ongoing issues, it looks like the light is dimming on The Kapil Sharma Show and we wonder if the show will go off air.

Last week, news broke out that Kapil in an inebriated state, hurled abuses and physically assaulted co-star Sunil Grover on the flight while returning from Australia. Apparently, The Kapil Sharma Show host threw a shoe on Sunil and slapped him on board the flight.

Although, Kapil has been repeatedly asking for forgiveness, Sunil seems to be in no mood to pay heed to it as it is a matter of self-respect for him.