Comedian Kapil Sharma took a break from his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show, and went to Bengaluru for anti-toxification treatment at an ayurvedic centre. He is back in Mumbai now, and will soon begin working.

The comedian-turned-actor will first complete the shooting of his movie Firangi, which is set for a November release.

There were reports earlier that Kapil would start the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show from the next month. But it was said later that he would be back on his show only after Firangi's release.

Now, the recent buzz is Kapil will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show only in 2018, DNA reported.

Kapil's friend told the daily: "Kapil is feeling much better. I can sense the changes in him. He had been pushing himself too far during the last few years. His mind and body gave warning signals. He wasn't taking these warnings seriously. Now, finally God planned this break for him. And it has done him a world of good. Kapil has stopped drinking completely, at least, for now."

The friend added: "The show will return only when Kapil has fully recovered. Kapil has realised health is the most important thing in life. As for the show, it is very dear to him and it isn't going anywhere."

The comedy show has been in news for all the wrong reasons for quite some time now. From losing TRPs to the host's health issues, cancellation of shoots had become a common phenomenon.

Thus it was that Sony TV decided to take the comedy show off air owing to Kapil's health issues and shoot cancellations. The channel is now telecasting old episodes.

Not wanting to disappoint ardent viewers, the channel and Kapil have mutually decided to take a short break.