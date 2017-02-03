Director Priyadarshan's Kanupapa, starring Mohanlal, Samuthirakani, Anusree, Vimala Raman, Nedumudi Venu, and Baby Meenakshi, has received positive reviews from critics and audience.

Kanupapa, which is the dubbed version of Malayalam crime thriller film Oppam (English: Together), is a 2016 film scripted and directed by Priyadarshan. Govind Vijayan has written the story for the movie, which has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Overseas Network Entertainment has dubbed the Malayalam film into Telugu and released it in theatres around world today.

Jayaraman (Mohanlal) is born blind, but has a great sense of smell, hearing and touch. He works as an elevator operator of an apartment in Kochi. He is loyal to retired judge Krishnamoorthy (Nedumudi Venu), who resides in the same apartment. A man named Vasu (Samuthirakani) is sentenced to jail by Krishnamoorthy for a crime he did not commit. This leads to the death of Vasu's entire family. Vasu decides to avenge his loss and what happens next forms the crux of the story.

Superstar Mohanlal has played a blind man in Kanupapa and he has delivered excellent performance, which is the highlight of the movie. Samuthirakani, Anusree, Vimala Raman, Nedumudi Venu, and Baby Meenakshi, who have played important roles, have done a good job and their performances are the assets of the film. Renji Panicker, Chemban Vinod Jose, Mamukkoya and others have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Kanupapa has good production values. Ron Ethan Yohaan's background score, NK Ekambaram's picturisation and amazing choreography of action are the big attractions on the technical front, add the film goers. We bring you the verdict of some critics and viewers. Here is the live update of Kanupapa movie review by critics and audience:

123 Telugu Rating: 3

Kanupapa has once again proved that a normal story can reach good heights with a perfect star cast and racy screenplay. Mohanlal as a visually challenged person will impress the audience completely. Even though the crime factor and a gripping narration for the most part of the film make Kanupapa interesting, we need to see how this film will be received by the general audience.

Telugu Cinema Rating: 3

Mohanlal's exceptional performance is mainstay of this crime thriller. Despite shortcomings like slow pace and unnatural dialogue, his acting makes Priyadarshan's 'Kanupapa' a decent watch.

Jalapathy Gudelli ‏@JalapathyG

#Kanupapa (#Oppam): Mohanlal's spotless performance is the mainstay of this cat-and-mouse thriller. He makes us forget about the flaws.

Rayarao Sriram ‏@rayaraosreeram