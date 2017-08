Kannada TV serial actors Rachana and Jeevan, who acted together in many serials including Mahanadi, were killed in a road accident early on Thursday morning.

They were on the way to Kukke Subramanya Temple when their car rammed into a parked truck. The tragic incident occurred near Magadi.

Ranjith, Eric, Honnesh and Utthamm were also in the car and managed to escape with minor injuries. Magadi police have registered a case.

More details are awaited.