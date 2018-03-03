Actor and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Tsunami Kitty and two others have been arrested in connection with an abduction case. A case was filed against them at the Jnanabharathi police station on Friday, March 2.

A bar attendant named Girish filed a complaint against Tsunami Kitty and his gang accusing them of abducting, physically torturing them and threatening to kill him on February 28, TV 9 reports.

According to the complaint, Kitty's friend Sunil was suspicious about his wife having an illicit relationship with a man, who allegedly meets him in a resto-bar, regularly.

To find out the whereabouts of the man, Sunil, and his friend Tsunami Kitty hatched a plan to abduct her beau from the resto-bar, where Girish works as a bartender. However, when Sunil and Kitty reach the resto-bar, to find the man, Girish got involved in a scuffle, where the gang members beat him and eventually abducts him, reports the Kannada news channel.

The reports further suggest that after abducting Girish, he told the gang that the man they are looking for is Taushik. He comes to their hotel with the woman they were looking for. And on the day when the gang came to the resto-bar, Tauhsik was present there, but sensing the danger the gang can create, he escaped without paying the bill.

The gang later finds Taushik through Girish and abducts him as well. Both of them are kept at a godown in Horamavu where they were beaten up with sharp weapons. They were also given death threats if they file a police complaint.

It is unclear how Girish and Taushik escaped from the hands of Sunil and Kitty. After getting discharged from the hospital on Friday, Girish filed a case against them. Tsunami Kitty and others are booked under various section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section that includes 363 and Section 25(1A) in Arms Act.

Tsunami Kitty was the winner of Thaka Dhimi Tha Dancing Star and contested in Bigg Boss season 3.