Upcoming Kannada actor Karthik Vikram, who is making his debut with Nagavalli Vs Apthamithraru, was Tuesday, March 13, attacked by a group of eight men. He is out of danger and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the same locality.

According to TV reports, Karthik Vikram was assaulted by the group of unidentified people near a water tank in Basaveshwara Nagar around 11:30 pm. They reportedly stole his cell phone, money and car before fleeing the spot.

His has sustained injuries to his ears and is being treated at Punya hospital. The Basaveshwara Nagara police are investigating the case and are trying to ascertain whether this is a case of theft or whether there was more to the attack.

Karthik Vikram stars in Nagavalli Vs Apthamithraru, which was earlier called Apthamitra 2. The shooting of the movie has been completed and the actor has been taking part in post-production works. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

The Shankar Arun-directed movie has Vaishnavi Chandran and Aishwarya as the female leads. The film has Uttamaraj's music.