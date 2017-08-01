Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sharma, who is known for his performance at the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), died at a private hospital in Bangalore on August, 1.

According to reports, Dhruva Sharma was suffering from multiple organ failure and was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Saturday. He reportedly breathed his last, while undergoing treatment at the hospital. His last rites will be held as per Veerashaiva tradition at Kubrahalli in Bangalore at 4:00 pm on Tuesday.

Dhruva Sharma was a speech and hearing impaired actor, but he had won the hearts of millions of film goers with his acting skills. He had played lead roles in movies like Snehanjali, Bangalore 560023, Ninandre Ishta Kano, Tippajji Circle and Hit List. Besides acting, he was a cricketer and was a part of Kichcha Sudeep's Karnataka Bulldozers and was known for his aggressive batting in the CCL matches.

The news about his sudden death has come as a shock to many in the film industry and all his fans. Several celebs and fans took to Twitter to express their grief over his sad demise.

Sumalatha Ambareesh: Oh no..Is this true ?? I dont want to blv it..

Harshika Poonacha: RIP Dhruv... This is shocking... Your laughter will be missed

Kannada Actor Dhruva Sharma nephew of Action King Arjun passed away at a very young age(28) due to multiple-organ failure in a private hospital..His funeral and last rites expected today evening at bangalore...Sad...a great cricketer he is...

One of the best CCL cricketer Druva sharma is no more. RIP. @KicchaSudeep @dasadarshan @sumalathaA

@KicchaSudeep @KSFA_Official Rest in peace #DhruvaSharma the backbone of CCL, person who is close to our hearts has left us alone..sad !!!