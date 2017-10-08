Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's blame game and mudslinging is turning ugly by each day. This time, it's not Kangana or Hrithik or their respective lawyers but Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel who went a bit too far by dragging Hrithik's children into the matter while defending her sister.

Rangoli, who has been a strong supporter of Kangana in this entire issue, has been putting up various points on Twitter in response to Hrithik's official statement in which the latter had claimed that he never met Kangana one-on-one in public. She even fished out their viral picture and challenged Hrithik to prove it was morphed.

Rangoli further accused the Krrish actor of leaking Kangana's nude pictures on a public platform questioning him about his motive by referring his children on Twitter.

"In the name of dignity Hrithik released a sly ambiguous blog but simultaneously outraged a young girl's modesty by releasing her pictures. He said he wants to be an example for his children, I want to know what do his sons think about their father's obsession with his ex," Rangoli tweeted.

"Hrithik said he is doing everything in Kangana's matter for his children...so my humble question to Mr Hrithik Roshan is what is he doing for his children by leaking young girl's nude pictures," she added.

In the name of dignity Hrithik released a sly ambiguous blog but simultaneously outraged a young girl's modesty by releasing her pictures. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 7, 2017

...he said he wants to be an example for his children, I want to know what do his sons think about their father's obsession with his ex? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 7, 2017

Hrithik said he is doing everything in Kangana's matter for his children.... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 7, 2017

....so my humble question to Mr Hrithik Roshan is what is he doing for his children by leaking young girl's nude pictures? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 7, 2017

Her words, however, didn't go down really well with the Twitterati who lambasted Rangoli for stooping down to such a low level by dragging Hrithik's family and children while justifying her sister.

"Rangoli whatever the matter is you need to learn to draw a line. Do not drag his kids and family into this. It does not reflect well on you," a user said.

"Did you realize you lost respect long back? Or you need a court notice to tell you this as well? Stop talkin about his kids mannerless girl," another user replied to her on Twitter.

"The kind of platform you are using to justify your sister shows your character and attention seeking attitude," another user wrote on Twitter.

After receiving a lot of hate messages, Rangoli tried to justify herself saying that she was only using his quotes against him since that the actor is answerable to her for leaking Kangana's pictures. But she didn't find any buyers this time around.

Pls don't say I m bringin his family in to it, I m just using his quotes and he is answerable to me bcause he released my sisters pictures. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 7, 2017

On Saturday, Hrithik appeared on Arnab Goswami's show to shed some light on the entire controversy that has turned into a national issue.