Kangana Ranaut has been constantly hitting headlines ever since she got herself embroiled in a debate on nepotism with Karan Johar on his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 5 earlier this year.

And her last month's explosive interviews on her rumoured relationships with Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi dragged her into legal trouble.

Now, it looks like her strong but harsh words from the past are coming back to haunt her in the present.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Kangana's name was removed from the guest list of a party where many other Bollywood A-listers — including Hrithik Roshan — will gather for celebration.

The annual party will be hosted by Dino Morea and Nandita Mahtani, who launched their joint venture Playground last year where Kangana was part of the event.

But this time the hosts have decided not to invite Kangana for the event since they thought it might irk many others celebrities who would be in attendance.

Apart from Hrithik, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, Raj Kundra and Arbaaz Khan are some of the names who have been invited for the party.

The party will be held at Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai on October 28.

While there is no doubt that Kangana has distanced herself from many people in the industry due to her approach, it looks like Bollywood celebrities have started alienating the actress as well.