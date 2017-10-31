Keeping aside turbulent life events, Kangana Ranaut has completely immersed herself in the shooting of her upcoming film Manikarnika in Jaipur.

The actress was a couple of days ago seen draped in a green warrior-like outfit in a few pictures from the sets that were doing the rounds on social media.

Now, we have another glimpse of Kangana, who has completely transformed herself into the Queen of Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai.

Kangana, who will be portraying the role of Rani Lakshmibai in the biopic, was seen sporting a royal avatar — one that has stunned everyone on social media.

The Queen of Bollywood was royalty personified in a white anarkali dress with a jacket. She wore a red crescent moon bindi and a golden turban, complemented by heavy jewellery.

Kangana was spotted shooting for her part with her entire crew in the Amber fort in the Pink City. She had earlier been seen in an online video practising sword-fighting under Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell.

The National Award winning actress had met with an accident in Hyderabad on July 20 on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The actress was hit by a sword and suffered a deep cut on her forehead while shooting for a sword-fighting scene with co-star Nihar Pandya. She was rushed to hospital.

Now, going by her royal looks, it looks like Kangana is all set to bounce back into the game after her back-to-back debacles Rangoon and Simran — which released earlier this year.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which also stars Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni, is directed by Krish and penned by Baahubali storywriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie is slated to release on April 27, 2018.