The Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut controversy is not going to die down anytime soon. It now has two new A-listers in the mix, thanks to Kangana's alleged leaked emails. And they are none other than Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif!

According a report by Mid-Day, Kagnana wrote in an email dated October 9, 2014: "You went for Big Boss. That's great, it's good to give BB that post-release promotion. I am glad you didn't meet SK [Salman Khan]. He's weird. When I said no to that film, he said, 'Kareena was doing that film, but I gave it to you because it won't help her, but it can make your career'. [sic]"

She went on to add: "My jaw dropped. Is he crazy? Kareena's role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan will make my career? Which world does he live in? Which of his heroine's career is made?"

She also said: "Everyone told me not to do it."

Kangana added: "And I am loved because I never worked with him. Does he even know, people who have put their money on me, directors, producers, studios pleaded with me not to do his films because it will harm my brand [sic]."

The actress went on to say in the email: "He used to make fun of me. Once he told me, why do you act so much? People like you end up nowhere. Look at Katrina, she is the perfect actress material; looks good and keeps her mouth shut. I told him he is very 19th-century, and I am not interested in becoming Katrina or Salman. [sic]"

The email further reads: "He got pissed and started abusing me. After that we didn't see his face for two years. He called, messaged, but I never replied. Then he called me for is birthday, I told you about that time I saw him for five minutes. After Queen, he has been wanting to meet me, but I just don't feel like it, and this film offer is just a desperate attempt. This is the thing with unpleasant people, you just don't want to see them. [sic]"