Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut's cold war has been going on for a very long time. It all started with an award ceremony in 2014 where DP won the Best Actress award for Happy New Year, but dedicated it to Kangana for her brilliant performance in Queen.

Also though i know deepika won't call, because that's has been happening for past 4 days now but the fact that she said and she didn't, starts to play on my mind and makes me depressed. Even though i know its because of my disorder that iget so serious about trivial matters but i am still feeling bad that she's saying meaningless things. I really hope she does that or i will always feel bad about her behavior.

At a press conference in the past, Kangana had said, "Deepika called me, and clarified that she had no personal equation with me to make a direct call. Also, I explained to her how it would have been unjust for me to publicly acknowledge an award from her when I have decided not to attend any awards functions. It was an emotional and heartfelt conversation. I appreciate that she called me; she is truly courteous and very emotional, and I just love that."

To recap their cold war, a few instances are a proof that nothing was well between the two actresses.

Deepika could not make it to Kangana's Tanu Weds Manu Returns screening, and Kangana told DNA, "I did extend an invite to Deepika, but I never got a response. I have always been supportive of my contemporaries and will continue to be, but it is hurtful when you don't get the same kind of support."

Post that, Deepika opened up to Filmfare about the cold war. "It's only one-sided. It's irrelevant. It's really irrelevant. I have way too much going on in my life so what people say, what people do, what people think is really irrelevant."

Kangana responded to Deepika's statement by telling MissMalini, "Really?! She said that? Then why she makes these desperate calls to paint a parallel reality and sends never-ending cunning texts to invite me for her trials and parties? Well, she seems rather invested in the irrelevant stuff."

